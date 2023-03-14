Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

