Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PROS by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROS by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in PROS by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 515,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 134,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.