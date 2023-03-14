Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in biote were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in biote during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other biote news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

biote stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. biote Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

