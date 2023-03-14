Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

