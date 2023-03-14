Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $358,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $138.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.