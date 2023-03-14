Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,654 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.47. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.90 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

