Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

