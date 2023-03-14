Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $366,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

NYSE COO opened at $333.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

