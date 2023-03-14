Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Envista by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.