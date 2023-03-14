Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $402,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Down 2.7 %

FRPT stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.