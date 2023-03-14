Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 752,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,406,000 after acquiring an additional 637,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

