Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,138 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.