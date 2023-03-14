Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 123 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 277,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,080,000 after acquiring an additional 177,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $379.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.66 and a 200 day moving average of $311.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

