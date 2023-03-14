Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Executive Network Partnering Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENPC opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.