Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.