Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

