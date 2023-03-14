Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

PSLV stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

