Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OmniLit Acquisition were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

OmniLit Acquisition Price Performance

OLITU stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

