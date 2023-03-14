Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the second quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $220,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

PPYA stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

