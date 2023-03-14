Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 141,879 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,879 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,167. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $204,040. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.