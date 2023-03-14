Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $83,093,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.