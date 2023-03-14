Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 310,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $3,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,749 shares of company stock worth $7,649,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

