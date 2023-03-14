Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 21,489 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

