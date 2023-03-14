Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,864 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

TTEK stock opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

