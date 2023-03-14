Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celanese by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 96.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 347,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Celanese Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

