Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

