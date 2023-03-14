Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,420 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,167. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

