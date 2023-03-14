Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ITT by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.