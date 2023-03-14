Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,406 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,921 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 135.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.9% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 346,858 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 163.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 4.2 %

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.