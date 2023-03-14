Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

