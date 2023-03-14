Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

