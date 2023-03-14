Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Silicom by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silicom by 2,226.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicom by 331.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

SILC stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $239.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.01. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

