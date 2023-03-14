Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $68,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 379,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

