Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,414,774 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414,774 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $72,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,255,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.