Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,439 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Insperity were worth $56,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,927,000 after purchasing an additional 486,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $125.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

