Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 348,140 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,907,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $63,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of ALLO opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

