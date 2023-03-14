Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 278.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CHH opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,307 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,003. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHH. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.