Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222,531 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $68,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,751 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

