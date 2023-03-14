Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222,531 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $68,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

