Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $56,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.19. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

