Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $71,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -184.62%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.