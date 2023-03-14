Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,357,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,458 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $66,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,583,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 129,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

