Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $59.10 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $59,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.