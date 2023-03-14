Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $59.32 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $59,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.