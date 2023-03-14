Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $64.32 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,516 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $64,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
