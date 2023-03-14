Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $65.84 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,833,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $65,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

