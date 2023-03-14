Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $68.65 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $68,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.