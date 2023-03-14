Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $68.65 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,272 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $68,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.9 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

