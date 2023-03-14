Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $73.42 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FOX were worth $73,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in FOX by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,292,000 after buying an additional 851,054 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in FOX by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 765,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FOX by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after buying an additional 558,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FOX by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after buying an additional 439,701 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

