Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $73.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FOX were worth $73,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

